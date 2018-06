UPDATE: The bomb squad has cleared the scene. The device was not an explosive.

OKLAHOMA CITY – The bomb squad was called to check a store in south Oklahoma City after the owner found a suspicious device.

Officials responded near S.W. 67th St. and S. Western Ave. Friday evening.

Police tell News 4 the owner was cleaning out the store and found something that resembled a military weapon.

When officer arrived on scene and didn’t recognize it, the bomb squad was called to investigate.