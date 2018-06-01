Buffalo Wild Wings Twitter account hacked

Buffalo Wild Wings’ Twitter account was hacked Friday evening.

The tweets remained on their page for about 20 minutes before being deleted.

Several tweets considered to be racist and vulgar made their round on social media. More than 40,000 people on Twitter have been tweeting about the hack and want answers.

It is unknown who is responsible for the tweets.

Just don’t sauce Stacy. pic.twitter.com/qI7J48mxU0 — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) May 31, 2018

A Buffalo Wild Wings spokesperson released a statement to News 4 Friday night saying:

“Buffalo Wild Wings’ Twitter account was hacked. We’re sorry that our fans had to see those awful posts, which obviously did not come from us. We are in touch with our Twitter representatives and will pursue the appropriate action against the individuals involved.”

They also issued an apology on their Twitter account: