Incredible video captures youth football team lift car off trapped couple after rollover crash

BOISE, Ida. – A youth football team is going viral after lifting a car off of a couple trapped underneath their vehicle after a rollover crash.

The Boise Black Knights were headed back to Boise after playing in a tournament in California when they saw the vehicle on an Oregon highway – upside down.

The team was able to get an elderly man out of the car and worked together to help a woman out from underneath.

Together, the entire team lifted the vehicle off the woman as one player helped her out from underneath the upside vehicle.

“We’re looking at a bunch of heroes. I mean, we went from football champs to heroes overnight so that’s what’s now. We’re just going to live in the moment with these guys and let them feel what’s going on and then football, football we’ll take care of football later,” said Black Knights coach Rudy Jackson.

The video is going viral on social media and has more than 80,000 views.