Man arrested after stabbing in Bricktown leaves man in the hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person was rushed to the hospital after a stabbing in Bricktown.

Around 2 a.m., police say a fight broke out at a club near Sheridan and Mickey Mantel.

During the fight, one person was stabbed.

That man was rushed to the hospital. Police initially said the man was in critical condition; however, officials have since said the man was stabbed in the left shoulder and right arm and is expected to be okay. He has been identified as 27-year-old Toranio Boykins.

Police were able to track down the suspect, 29-year-old Antwan Wells and take him into custody.

He was arrested and booked into jail for assault with a deadly weapon.