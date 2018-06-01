Man rushed to hospital following stabbing at Bricktown nightclub

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- One person is recovering after being stabbed following a fight at a Bricktown nightclub.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Friday at the nightclub Glam, near Sheridan and Mickey Mantel.

"Several individuals as the bar was closing started getting into a confrontation," Sgt. Jeff Dutton, with the Oklahoma city Police Department, said.

That's how it all started, and things quickly escalated from there.

"One of those subjects ended up having an injury that looked consistent with a stab wound," Dutton said.

Police said at some point, the fight poured outside and they're not sure if the victim was stabbed inside or outside the club.

According to the police report, the victim was running full speed and his upper right shoulder area was soaked in blood.

The officer went on to say in the report, "Before I could even stop and open my door, [the victim] was trying to open my rear scout car door."

In the midst of the chaos, someone screamed, asking the officer to take him to the hospital.

"Witnesses inside the club, or in the crowd that was coming outside of the club rather, recognized the suspect, showed him to officers," Officer Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

Witnesses told police that the suspect, 30-year-old Antwan Wells, tried to hide the knife under a nearby vehicle.

"Fortunately, witnesses also pointed out where he had stashed the knife. So, they were able to take that into custody as well," Morgan said.

Wells was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on one charge of Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

Police on scene originally said the victim had serious injuries, but they are non-life threatening.

35.467560 -97.516428