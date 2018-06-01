Man serving time for kidnapping, rape walks away from correctional center

TAFT, Okla. – Officials are looking for a man who is considered to be “extremely dangerous” after he walked away from a correctional center.

Authorities say Mark Riffey walked away from the Jess Dunn Correctional Center in Taft, Oklahoma, on Tuesday. He may also go by Mark. H. Faulk.

Riffey was serving time for kidnapping, rape, child abuse and assault and battery on a police officer convictions out of Sequoyah County.

He is considered to be extremely dangerous and has a history of violence against women and children, according to officials.

He is described as American Indian, about 5’9″, and weighs approximately 185 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information, call the escapee hotline at 405-425-2698 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.