× Oklahoma City Animal Welfare hosting 12-hour half-price adoption event

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many families are trying to find activities to keep the kids entertained this summer, abandoned animals in Oklahoma City are simply hoping to find a loving home.

On Saturday, Oklahoma City’s Animal Welfare will host its annual 12-hour adoption event at the McDonald’s restaurant at 8001 N.W. Expressway.

From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on June 2, dozens of adoptable dogs and cats will be at the McDonald’s on N.W. Expressway in hopes of finding a loving home. Dog and cat adoptions will be $30, which is half the regular price.

“Adoption events like this help more homeless pets and open more space in our shelter to meet the needs of other animals who will soon come into our care,” said Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary.

Half price adoptions will also be available at the shelter, located at 2811 S.E. 29th St., from noon until 5:30 p.m.

All adoptable animals are microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations, treated for worms and spayed or neutered.