Oklahoma City health officials: Travel-related measles case confirmed

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City health officials say a travel-related measles case has been confirmed in the area.

Epidemiologists announced Friday one case of measles exposure while traveling back to Oklahoma City.

Measles was identified in a person who had returned to Oklahoma after international travel.

Measles is a virus spread through the air by droplets from the nose, throat, and mouth of an infected person.

Measles is extremely contagious.

Symptoms of measles generally appear about seven to 14 days after a person is infected and can last as long as 21 days.

Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis).

Two or three days after symptoms begin, tiny white spots (Koplik spots) may appear inside the mouth.

Three to five days after symptoms begin, a rash breaks out.

It usually begins as flat red spots that appear on the face and spread downward to the rest of the body.

Immunity typically occurs through vaccination or previous measles infection.

An investigation is ongoing and the risk of exposure to the confirmed case is low (not zero) based on limited contact during the infectious period.

Public Health officials advise those who are not current on their vaccines to verify vaccination status with their primary care provider or clinic and to receive recommended vaccines prior to traveling this summer.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department provides immunization services and offers pre-travel services to safeguard the health of international travelers of the Oklahoma City metro area.

The best protection against measles is the MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) vaccine; two doses are about 97% effective at preventing measles.

The MMR vaccine is recommended on or after a child’s first birthday with a second dose at 4 to 6 years of age.

Parents should follow-up with your child’s healthcare provider to determine if your child is current on their MMR vaccination.