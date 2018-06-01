× OSU Opens Regional With Win Over South Florida

Oklahoma State’s baseball team beat South Florida 9-2 in the first round of the NCAA regional in DeLand, Florida, on Friday.

The Cowboys banged out 15 hits and got solid pitching from starter Reza Aleaziz and six innings in relief from Carson Teel.

OSU fell behind 1-0, but got an RBI double from Andrew Rosa in the third inning to tie it and never trailed again.

Carson McCusker put the Pokes on top with a solo home run in the fifth inning, then OSU added three runs in the sixth.

Christian Funk hit a 2-run home run and Michael Neustifter added an RBI single to make it 5-1.

OSU put the game away with a four-run 9th inning.

Matt Kroon drove home a run with a single, then Jon Littell doubled in Rosa and Kroon, before Trevor Boone capped the scoring with an RBI single to make it 9-2.

Oklahoma State will play Saturday night at 6:00 pm against the winner of Friday night’s game between host Stetson and Hartford.