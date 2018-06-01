OU College of Dentistry to begin infant oral health program in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Experts say that children should start seeing a dentist very early, and now an Oklahoma college of dentistry is working to make it affordable for all Oklahoma parents.

The University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry Pediatric Clinic will launch its ‘Infant Oral Health Program’ at the OU College of Dentistry, located at 1201 N. Stonewall Ave., on June 11.

“The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and the American Dental Association recommend that a child’s first dental visit occur when the first tooth comes in or no later than the child’s first birthday,” said Dr. Tim Fagan, Division Head of Pediatric Dentistry at the OU College of Dentistry.

An initial appointment includes a dental examination, oral health plan, a cleaning and an elective fluoride treatment for just $15.

“Childhood caries and tooth decay are the most common chronic disease in children,” Dr. Fagan said. “In fact, it’s five times more common than asthma in children, and left untreated, cavities may lead to pain and infection, which can progress to issues with eating, speaking, sleeplessness and even learning.”

The program is specifically for children between 1-year-old and 3-years-old and offers costs cheaper than a private practice.

if you are interested in having your infant or toddler examined, call (405) 271-2360.