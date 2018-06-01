× Police investigate stabbing in Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested following a fight and stabbing at a bricktown nightclub.

Police responded to a stabbing in Bricktown near South Mickey Mantle Dr. and East Sheridan Ave around 2 a.m. Friday.

According to police, the fight started inside of the Glam nightclub and then filtered outside.

Police aren’t sure if the victim, Toranio Boykins, was stabbed inside or once the fight moved outside.

According to the police report, when officers got to the scene Boykins ran up to one of the officers, trying to get inside his patrol car.

The victim was reportedly covered in blood with a stab wound to the left shoulder and right arm.

Boykins was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police the suspect, Antwan Wells, tried to hide the knife in a nearby car.

Wells was arrested at the scene and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a charge of Assault and Battery with a deadly weapon.

Wintesses told police a second victim was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle, but police were never able to locate a second victim.

This is a developing story, stay with KFOR for updates.