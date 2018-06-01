Police searching for man who stole vehicle after threatening woman with knife in S.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police say a man stole a woman’s vehicle after threatening her with a knife outside of an Oklahoma City convenience store.

On May 29th, around 9 p.m. a woman had gone to a convenience store near S.W. 23rd and Kentucky when her vehicle was stolen.

As the woman loaded her groceries into her car, a black male wearing a white t-shirt, a baseball cap and a backpack approached her and threatened her with a knife.

The man stole the woman’s cellphone and her 1999 Honda Civic, tag IHJ-890.

Fortunately, police say the woman was not injured in the robbery.

Police have since released video of the robbery.

Authorities are hoping you can help them find the woman’s car and identify the suspect.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.