Recycling event for metal, used tires and medications set for Stroud

STROUD, Okla. – Even though summer is here, it is still the perfect time to complete some spring cleaning.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Stroud Maintenance Facility, located at 123 Turnpike Rd., will be accepting used tires, old pharmaceuticals and scrap metal on Saturday, June 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“Proper disposal is necessary because tire dumps and scrap metal piles may create fire hazards and often become breeding grounds for vermin and mosquitoes, which can carry diseases,” said Lincoln County Sheriff Charlie Dougherty. “Outdated and unused pharmaceuticals also cause various health and safety issues by polluting lakes, rivers, and streams, many of which are drinking water sources.”

Oklahoma residents are encouraged to bring used tires and scrap metal to be hauled away free of charge. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office will also transport the old or unused medications to a disposal site.