“She would’ve definitely made the world a better place,” Recent graduate killed in crash

CLAREMORE, Okla. – Students and staff members of an Oklahoma university are mourning the loss of one of their graduates.

On Thursday morning, emergency crews were called to an accident on Hwy 20, just west of Pryor.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s accident report states that 73-year-old Gary Scott was heading eastbound on Hwy 20 when his truck crossed the center line and hit 21-year-old Ofelia Chavoya head-on.

Authorities say Scott was pinned for approximately two and a half hours, while Chavoya was ejected from her Ford Fusion.

Both Scott and Chavoya were pronounced dead at the scene.

Friends say Chavoya had just graduated from Rogers State University three weeks ago, becoming the first person in her family to graduate college.

“She was a person of great passion of great motivation and of great intellect, and had she not been so tragically taken from us, she would’ve definitely made the world a better place,” said Larry Rice, President of Rogers State University.

Friends tell KJRH that Chavoya was on her way to becoming a lawyer

“Ofy was one of the most genuine people I’ve ever met. She was absolutely hilarious and didn’t care about making a fool of herself as long as it made someone laugh. She was so ambitious and determined. She had plans to change the world and she was going to do it. She was such a bright light and my life, RSU, and the world will be a little darker without her in it,” Quinn McCormick, a classmate, said.