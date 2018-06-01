× Silver Alert canceled for missing 71-year-old woman with dementia

UPDATE: Debra Hovater has been found.

NOBLE, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 71-year-old woman.

Police are looking for Debra Hovater, who is described as a white female, last seen wearing a pink jacket, blue jean capris and carrying a teal-colored duffel bag.

Her last known location is in Noble near 7th and Etowah on Friday around 8:25 p.m.

Officials say Hovater has dementia, Stage 4 cancer and also requires oxygen.

If you see her or have any information, call police immediately.