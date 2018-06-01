Two men arrested after allegedly assaulting man on Edmond golf course

EDMOND, Okla. – Two men were arrested after allegedly assaulting a man on an Edmond golf course.

On May 8, Edmond officers were called to the Kickingbird Golf Club following a reported assault on the course.

According to the case report, the victim told police that he was assaulted near hole #11 following an argument about him wanting to play through a foursome.

The report states that 67-year-old Eddie Aday, who is a volunteer marshal at Kickingbird and was part of the group playing, got into the victim’s face and got “nose to nose” with him.

After getting “nose to nose” with the victim a second time, the victim told police that he pushed Aday.

“When he did so, [Aday] began to hit [victim] about his head and face with a ‘Ping Crazy E’ Putter. This caused [victim] to have multiple lacerations on his forehead and the top of his head,” the report states.

While they were fighting, investigators say 72-year-old William Hickman came from behind and hit the victim with a putter.

Hickman reportedly told police that he hit the victim “in an attempt to distract him and stop the fight.”

Aday also said that during the argument, the victim “grabbed the putter and they began ‘jousting’ over it and that is how [victim] sustained his injuries.”

Aday and Hickman were arrested on complaints of assault with a dangerous weapon.

The victim, who was taken to an Edmond hospital, received three staples to the top of his head and 10 stitches to his forehead.