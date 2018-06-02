Crews investigate reported gas leak in west Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews investigated a reported gas leak in west Oklahoma City Saturday morning.
Officials responded near Reno Ave. and S. Council Rd.
It is unclear if someone ran over a line, but Oklahoma Natural Gas has been notified.
Thankfully, there have been no reports of any injuries.
Streets in the area are blocked off while crews investigate.
