Man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase through Tulsa County

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. – A man was arrested after he led police on a chase through Tulsa County, reaching speed of more than 100 miles per hour.

Officials say it started in Sperry, Oklahoma, when a driver, 21-year-old Darion Kraft, sped by officers patrolling in the area.

When police attempted to pull Kraft over, he sped up and led police on a chase.

FOX 23 reports Kraft reached speeds of nearly 105 miles per hour in a 40 mile-per-hour zone, blew through stop signs, sped across four lanes on a highway and passed a garbage truck in a no passing zone.

“I’m just really shocked because this road is so tiny, and for a car to go down a 105 miles per hour down this small road is just very shocking to me,” said a woman who works near an area the pursuit happened.

Officials lost track of Kraft, but were able to find him at his home after getting his address from the license plate.

He first denied driving that night, but then later admitted he was behind the wheel.

Police say they were originally only going to give him citations, but after the chase, he was arrested on five different charges.