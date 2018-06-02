No AC and no hot water: People at Stillwater apartment complex say, ‘it’s just outrageous’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER, Okla. - “This is my boiling water right here for my wife. I’ve got four pots constantly going because she’s disabled and this heat is killing her but baths seem to calm her down," Phillip Chavez told News 4.

We made a visit to Stonegate after multiple people reached out to News 4.

Chavez says it started on "the 12th of last month when the lady blew up her oxygen tanks.”

One of the units is still in ruins from the explosion. He says since then, the AC and hot water have been out.

“With the heat and humidity that’s in here, you get bugs," said Chavez.

During our time in the apartment, temperatures reached 80 degrees and the power went out twice.

“There’s just no air conditioner. My air conditioner broke like a year ago," said resident Taylor States. “Well, I have to heat up pots of water for my kids and put it in the bathtub and everything and I go take a shower at like family’s house or something.”

In a letter to residents, the complex says earthquakes are to blame for the problems and staff is working "diligently" to fix the problems. Residents say some units have been given temporary window units to help.

We called management, but didn't hear back. We also stopped by the leasing office and the maintenance man's apartment, but no luck there either.

“Please fix these apartments! You’ve got people here that need to live like normal people and not burn up or have a heatstroke," said Chavez.