× Search continues for “dangerous” man who escaped from jail

OKMULGEE, Okla. – Officials are still searching for a man who they consider to be dangerous after he escaped from jail.

Around 7 a.m. Friday, Okmulgee County officials said Cayman Coleman was unaccounted for.

According to court documents, surveillance video showed Coleman escaping from the east side of the jail around 5:30 a.m. in just his boxers.

Coleman was being held on rape charges.

“We’re going to say he’s dangerous, he escaped from a facility, being held on rape charges,” said Sheriff Eddy Rice with Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office.

Coleman has a rap sheet that goes back to 2014 with crimes like larceny, knowingly concealing stolen property, obstructing an officer and the most recent – rape.

Friday night, officials with the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office said Coleman was spotted in Okmulgee. However, by Saturday morning officials said the search was still active and ongoing.

#UPDATE: Okmulgee Co. Sheriff’s Office says the search for escaped inmate Cayman Coleman remains active and ongoing. Sergeant says there have been zero tips since last night, urging public to call 911 or 918-516-8332 with info. What we know: https://t.co/A0ZXhIJ2kC @kfor — Lili Zheng (@lilizhengTV) June 2, 2018

It is unknown if he is armed, but he considered to be dangerous.

If you see him, call 911 immediately.