× Driver dead after Oklahoma police chase following fatal shooting of 2 others

CHICKASHA, Okla. – Oklahoma authorities said a man has been killed after leading police on a chase southwest of Oklahoma City that ended with a rollover crash.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said officers were initially responding to reports of a domestic shooting in Chickasha, about 40 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.

Once there, officers found two people dead as well as two children unharmed. The children were taken into DHS custody.

The person being sought, whose name hasn’t immediately been released, fled but was spotted, and the chase began before day break Sunday with Chickasha police, Grady County sheriff’s deputies and the state highway patrol involved.

Authorities said officers from all three agencies fired at the driver but haven’t said if they were fired at. A trooper managed to bump the fleeing pickup, and it rolled over.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case.