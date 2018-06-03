Sooners Season Ends at Women’s College World Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma's run at three straight national championships is over. The Sooners dropped a 3-0 heartbreaker to Washington ending their season at 57-5.

Paige Lowary took the circle for Oklahoma a day after Paige Parker pitched two complete game shutouts. Lowary got in a bit of a jam early on when Julie DuPonte singled scoring Sis Bates. The Huskies had a 1-0 lead.

The Sooners had their chances. With two on in the third, Kylie Lundberg struck out to end the threat. The score remained 1-0 until the home half of the third. Freshman Noelle Hee singled home a run to give Washington a 2-0 lead.

Again, the Sooners found themselves in a familiar position with Washington. With two on in the fifth, Shay Knighten at the dish, she sent a tough bloop to right field. Trysten Melhart again made an incredible grab, just like she did in the opening round of the Women's College World Series. It cost Knighten extra bases and the Sooners runs and ended the threat to send it to the home half of the fifth.

The Huskies rode the momentum off of that well. Julie DuPonte wasn't done. Paige Parker took over the circle for Paige Lowary and Julie DuPonte took Parker deep. A solo home run to left. It was the first home run Oklahoma had given up all NCAA Tournament.

OU had one last chance to keep their season alive trailing 3-0 in the seventh. With one on, Sydney Romero grounded out and the Sooners season came to an end at 57-5.

With the loss, it'll be the first time since 2010 that the Women's College World Series Championship Series won't feature Florida or Oklahoma playing for it all.