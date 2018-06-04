× Authorities locate 70-year-old Oklahoma man who was missing for two days

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities have located a 70-year-old Oklahoma man who was missing for two days.

John Fisher, 70, was last seen at his home in Ada on June 2nd.

Officials say Fisher has congestive heart failure and undiagnosed early stage Alzheimer’s.

On Monday, authorities said his phone was last pinged in Midwest City; however, officials said his phone was no longer showing his location.

Authorities believed Fisher may have been in Texas or New Mexico because his credit cards were used in those states.

Fortunately, Tuesday morning, officials said Fisher had been located.

No other details have been released at this time.