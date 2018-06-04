× Fire crews respond to chlorine leak at Hefner Water Treatment Plant

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire crews have responded to a chlorine leak at the Hefner Water Treatment Plant.

The leak was reported around 9 p.m. on Monday at the plant in the 3800 block of W. Hefner Road in northwest Oklahoma City.

A Hazardous Materials Task Force was sent to investigate the scene and, a little over an hour later, the leak was stopped.

Officials said the liquid chlorine made it to the sanitary sewer lines in surrounding areas and that they are monitoring the air in manholes in the Summerfield Addition.

No evacuations are necessary at this time however, if you smell chlorine, you are asked to call 911 with your location.

This liquid chlorine leak has been stopped. Some of the product made it to the sanitary sewer lines in adjacent areas. We are monitoring the air in manholes in Summerfield Addition. No evacuations necessary at this point. If you smell chlorine, please call 911 and give location. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) June 5, 2018

We have a lot of people from several city departments working hard to make sure all appropriate manholes are monitored. We will keep you advised. pic.twitter.com/38DUJEuFCN — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) June 5, 2018

