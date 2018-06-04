“It just hurts,” Man says thieves stole generator from his driveway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A man is hoping that a group of brazen thieves is caught after they allegedly stole a generator from his driveway.

“If you ever had anything stolen, it just hurts,” said Mike Russell.

Russell said he woke up early Sunday morning to discover his generator missing.

“It was just sitting out here, and we had a small camera, battery-operated wireless camera, sitting there but they took that with them,” said Russell.

Those who live in the Pepperwell Oaks neighborhood say they're used to losing power. When the power went out again on Saturday night, Russell said he went to the garage to grab his generator and let it run overnight.

“Before I even checked my cameras, I asked my neighbors to check theirs. They saw, they said, a car come up and took it, and I checked mine and got the video,” he said.

The surveillance video shows an SUV pulling up to Russell's driveway.

“I just couldn't believe the sun had already come up about 6:15 in the morning, and they just came up and took it,” said Russell.

Russell says he had spotted the alleged thieves before the theft.

“They were in the neighborhood for about two hours and, on my camera, they came up and down the street at least three times back and forth until they finally decided to pull up here and take it,” he said.

The video shows two men getting out of the SUV and try to load the generator into the trunk of the vehicle. However, they struggled to get the generator in the back and had to drive with the hatch still open.

Russell said the generator costs around $2,500 and he’s hoping his insurance can help cover the cost.

“Even though we're in a gated community, it doesn't mean we're 100 percent secured,” said Russell.

Russell said the surveillance video was viewed more than 75,000 times and he hopes the views will help catch the thieves.