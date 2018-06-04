Medical examiner releases cause of death for Oklahoma couple found near Tiger Mountain

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are releasing the cause and manner of deaths for an Oklahoma couple whose bodies were found in eastern Oklahoma.

The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Department and the OSBI began the investigation on November 21 after two unidentified bodies were discovered on Tiger Mountain, located in northwestern McIntosh County.

Several days later, the bodies were identified as missing Oklahoma City residents 81-year-old Virgil Ingraham and 84-year-old Rowena Ingraham, who were reported missing around the same time frame.

Immediately, the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Department and the OSBI began looking for 44-year-old Harlon Foss, who is the grandson of the Ingraham’s.

Prior to their deaths, Foss allegedly told coworkers that living with his grandparents was “driving him crazy” and he had no freedom. When the couple would leave, his grandmother began locking him out of the house.

Now, officials are releasing more information about the couple’s deaths.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that Virgil Ingraham died as a result of strangulation and his manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The autopsy report for Rowena Ingraham states that she died as a result of strangulation and blunt force trauma to the chest. Her manner of death was also ruled a homicide.