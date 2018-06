JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma fire chief has died after being electrocuted over the weekend.

According to KXII, Wapanucka Fire Chief Gary Reeder was electrocuted Sunday evening.

Reeder passed away from his injuries.

Officials say Reeder was not on duty when the incident happened.

As well as being the Wapanucka Fire Department Fire Chief, Reeder was also a part-time employee with the Johnston County EMS.

No other details have been released at this time.