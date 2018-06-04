× OU Baseball Season Ends With Loss to Mississippi State

Oklahoma’s baseball team had their season end with an 8-1 loss to Mississippi State in the championship game of the Tallahassee Regional on Monday.

OU got on the board first on an RBI groundout by Justin Mitchell, but didn’t score again.

The Bulldogs took the lead for a good on a two-run double by Justin Foscue in the fourth inning, then added another run in the fifth on an RBI single by Rowdey Jordan to make it 3-1.

Mississippi State got a run in the 8th inning and four more in the ninth to put the game away.

Oklahoma recorded just four hits in the game, as J.P. France went seven innings to get the win for the Bulldogs.

OU starter Levi Prater took the loss for the Sooners, who finished the year 38-25 under first year head coach Skip Johnson.

Oklahoma once again played without the injured Steele Walker and Kyler Murray, neither of whom played in the regional.