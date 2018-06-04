Part of Turner Turnpike to close overnight for construction

KELLYVILLE, Okla. – Drivers who use a turnpike that crosses through much of the state may have to find an alternate route later this week.

Officials say the Turner Turnpike will see overnight closures this week between Kellyville and Bristow as construction crews work to expand the turnpike.

Beginning June 4, crews will close the westbound lanes of travel from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for bridge beam installation. During the closure, traffic will be detoured at State Highway 33 at Kellyville and make their way to State Highway 66 and re-enter the turnpike at Bristow.

All traffic westbound will be detoured off the turnpike.

On June 5, eastbound Turner Turnpike will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for installation for four bridge beams. Eastbound traffic will be detoured off the turnpike at Bristow onto Hwy 66 and will then re-enter the turnpike at Hwy 33 at Kellyville.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route during the overnight hours and obey all traffic signs within the construction zone.