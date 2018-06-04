Update: Silver alert canceled for missing 85-year-old man

Update: The Silver Alert has been canceled after the man was found.

—

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for an 85-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Sunday morning.

A silver alert has been issued for 85-year-old George Alexander. Alexander was last seen along Rankin Rd. in Oklahoma City around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Alexander is diabetic, and suffers from dementia and heart disease.

He may be driving a silver 2011 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Oklahoma license plate “AOA712.”

If you see him, call 911.