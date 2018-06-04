× Three arrested after inmate walks away from minimum-security prison

SPIRO, Okla. – Three people have been arrested after an inmate at a correctional center was able to walk away from the facility.

On May 29, officials say Mark Riffey walked away from the minimum-security prison for men in Taft. When he walked away, Riffey was serving time for kidnapping, rape, child abuse and assault and battery on a police officer.

On Friday, authorities arrested Corbett Perkins and Dee Riffey on complaints of harboring a fugitive. Perkins, who is Riffey’s brother-in-law, was also arrested on complaints of assault and battery on a police officer and obstruction of justice.

Dee Riffey is Mark Riffey’s wife.

On Monday, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced that Riffey was arrested in Spiro after he was spotted walking through a parking lot by the member of the public.