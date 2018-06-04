2 in custody after high-speed chase through the metro ends at Oklahoma City mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Two people are in custody following a high-speed chase throughout the metro area.

Officials said it all started around 2:40 p.m. on Monday when an officer spotted a stolen vehicle near S. Bypass Terrace and S.W. 59th St.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the dark blue Dodge Charger sped away, leading police on a pursuit.

After about 15 minutes, the officers terminated the ground pursuit but kept Air One over the vehicle.

Investigators said the driver continued toward Cashion, where officers with the Cashion Police Department took over the pursuit. The suspect eventually headed back toward Oklahoma City and ended up at Quail Springs Mall.

The suspect, who was identified as 36-year-old Myron Watson, bailed from the vehicle and ran into the Van Maur on the N.E. side of the mall.

Kendra was in the department store dressing room as the scene unfolded.

"I saw several officers coming by with giant helmets on and running through the store," she said. "It was very unnerving."

Courtney is a store manager inside the mall.

"I started hearing it at first. I heard a lot of shouting, a lot of disturbance, which you usually don't hear on a typical day, so, when I turned around, it looked like the entire mass of the security force comes running through to my end of the mall," she said. "I jump up, and I'm looking off the balcony and I see a guy in I think shorts and white tennis shoes just taking off towards the other end of the mall."

Watson was taken into custody inside the mall. The female suspect surrendered to authorities once the car was stopped and was also taken into custody.

Watson was taken into custody on complaints of aggravated eluding and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.