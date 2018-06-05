× 2 arrested after road rage incident turns violent in N.E. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people were arrested after a road rage incident turned violent in northeast Oklahoma City.

Police say a man driving a truck and a man driving a car started arguing near I-35 and Waterloo around midnight.

Later, authorities say the driver of the truck pulled up to the car and fired several shots from a shotgun into the car.

Officials say a bullet just barely missed a passenger in the backseat.

The truck was later pulled over near I-35 and N.E. 122nd.

Both men inside the truck were arrested.

They have been identified as Dustin Meadows, 31, and Reese Hand, 27.

At this time, they are both facing multiple charges of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Meadows also faces a charge of possession of a firearm after a previous felony conviction.