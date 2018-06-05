× 30th Annual Red Earth Festival coming to Oklahoma City this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular festival that attracts artists from across the nation is coming to Oklahoma City this weekend.

The 30th Annual Red Earth Festival is scheduled for June 8 through June 10 at the Cox Convention Center.

The festival features American Indian artists and dancers from across the country, and allows visitors to purchase jewelry, pottery, sculptures, paintings and cultural attire.

Organizers say over 100 artists will be in attendance, and over 500 dancers in full tribal regalia are expected to compete in the Red Earth Powwow.

The event kicks off with the Red Earth Festival grand parade in downtown Oklahoma City.

Tickets are $11 for adults, while children under 18 can get in for free.

This year, the festival is expanding to the Myriad Gardens with live entertainment, food trucks and children’s activities.