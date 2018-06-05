Former Oklahoma elementary school principal charged with child abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRAH, Okla. - A former Oklahoma elementary school principal is charged with child abuse after he allegedly injured a 6-year-old girl.

Douglas Parker is also a pastor at Dale Baptist Church and was the principal at Virginia Smith Elementary.

"Totally shocked and surprised," said Harold Jones, a friend of Parker's and former principal of Dale Schools. He lives across the street from Parker's church.

He describes Parker as a gentle man who is good with children.

I’ve seen him in all different angles. All the way from a professional to a friend, to a pastor who works with young people.”

Court documents said Douglas allegedly committed the felony by “forcefully grabbing and pulling her, wrapping his hands around her neck and chin and forcefully moving her head, and/or forcefully pushing her nose and face into the wall causing injury.”

The Harrah School Board had no comment, and Parker is no longer with the district.