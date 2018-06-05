Mid-Del Schools: Any child 18 and under provided free breakfast, lunch through most of June

DEL CITY, Okla. – Any child 18 and under will be provided a free breakfast and lunch, according to Mid-Del school officials.
Kids who are 18 and under can get a free breakfast and lunch at certain locations, and no application or proof of income is needed.
The free meals are being offered at three different locations:
- Del City High School at 1900 South Sunnylane in Del City
June 4 – 21, 2018
Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Epperly Heights Elementary at 3805 Del Road in Del City
May 31 – June 21, 2018
Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
- Country Estates Elementary at 1609 Felix Dr. in Midwest City
May 31 – June 28, 2018
Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
