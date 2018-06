OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are asking for the public’s help after an armed man robbed another Oklahoma City store.

On May 31st, a white male, medium build, who was armed with a knife robbed the Dollar General on S.E. 59th.

Police say the same suspect struck again a few days later, this time at a Dollar General in the 4300 block of N.W. 10th St.

Authorities are pleading with the public for help identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.