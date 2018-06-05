Police continue search for subject of AMBER Alert who was allegedly abducted by armed sex offender

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURHAM, N.C. — An Amber Alert issued for a missing 7-month-old girl is being focused in North Carolina on Tuesday after the suspect was possibly spotted in the state.

Sunday evening, police say Emma Grace Kennedy was abducted by her father, Carl Ray Kennedy, from a gas station in Danville, Virginia.

Troopers said the child's abductor is believed to be her father, 51-year-old Carl Ray Kennedy.

Police said Kennedy, who is armed with a knife, assaulted the infant's mother before abducting the girl at the Kwik Stop on Riverside Drive in Danville at 7:55 p.m. Sunday.

According to WGHP, Virginia State Police said Monday evening that Carl Ray Kennedy may have been seen in the area of Seven Springs in Wayne County, North Carolina and may be headed to Oak Island.

Kennedy has gray hair and green eyes and has several tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing a brown T-shirt, gray shorts, and black and white Skechers. He also has a pierced left ear.

Authorities say Kennedy’s car is a gold Suzuki Forenza with NC license tag number EKZ-5093.

Kennedy is a registered sex offender. His last known residence was in Asheboro, N.C. Kennedy was convicted in 2014 of sexual battery, according to the NC Sex Offender Registry.

Emma Grace Kennedy is described as a white female, 2 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 18 pounds. She has blue eyes and short blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a light blue onesie.

Anyone with information about the abduction is asked to call the Danville Police Department at (434) 799-6510.