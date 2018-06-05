Where are they now? KFOR looks back at children looking for a ‘Place to Call Home’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - We've met more than 150 children all with their own distinct personalities, but with one common thread -- the need for adoption.

All of the children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned are ready for a fresh start.

Honesty and Lily showed grace and focus on the dance floor at the Oklahoma City Ballet.

Both sisters are extremely talented; Honesty takes saxophone lessons, while both girls do cheer. When they aren't cheering for others, they're hoping adoptive parents will someday be rooting for them.

"So I can stop moving. I hate moving,” Honesty said.

"You stay there forever,” Lily said.

Today, Honesty and Lily are still available for adoption. Like a lot of children in DHS custody, the older they get, the more difficult it becomes to find a permanent home.

Jaden had just celebrated his 12th birthday when we took him to Science Museum Oklahoma.

Shy at first, he overcame his fear of getting on stage and gave the other visitors a science show.

He was just 7-years-old when he was brought into foster care.

"I'm kind of really getting tired of just being in facilities and foster homes," Jaden said.

He hoped he'd find a home, but knew it wasn't all up to him.

"Every kid deserves a place to live, but not every kid has one," Jaden said.

We are happy to report Jaden has since found an adoptive home. On March 27, a judge made his adoption final.

A happy ending for him and 53 other children who are finally in their forever home. 15 other children are in the final stages of the adoption process, giving almost 70 kids a nurturing place to call their own.

One child we featured actually gained nationwide attention with his story.

In December, 10-year-old Roger lived at a foster home but wanted to find a permanent place to live.

We took him to the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, where he hung out with the Oklahoma City Dodgers' mascot.

It didn't take long to discover Roger's biggest passion --architecture.

"On the trip up here, he talked about building sky scrapers. Devon tower is like his favorite thing in the world right now. He wants to know how it was built,” Melissa Tiffee, adoption transition unit worker with DHS, said.

After our story aired, national news organizations picked it up and spread the word about Roger's adoption journey. Around 1,000 inquiries came to DHS and KFOR from all over the country and even Canada, an enormous response. The 10-year-old said he wanted to stay with his foster parents, and they agreed to adopt him.

But there are more than 9,500 Oklahoma children still out there who want find a family.

Children who can grow into successful adults with the right family to help them along the way.

For more information on adopting a child, call Tom Peterson at 405-325-9398.

