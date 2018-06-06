DUI determined to be cause of crash that injured two Oklahoma teens 

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. – Officials say two teens were injured after the driver was driving under the influence and crashed their vehicle.

It happened Wednesday around 12:34 a.m. near Warner in Muskogee County.

Authorities say the two teens, both 17, were riding together and traveling northbound on SH2, when for an “unknown reason departed the roadway to the right, over-corrected, lost control,” and then re-entered the roadway, rolling two times.

The driver was ejected an unknown distance from the vehicle and was not wearing his seat belt. He was flown to the hospital in “guarded condition” with several injuries.

The passenger was taken to the hospital with injuries, but she was later treated and released.

Officials say the driver was drinking and the cause of the collision was determined as DUI/DWI.