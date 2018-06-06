× One person dead after car accident in NE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews responded to a fatal car accident in northeast Oklahoma City Thursday night.

Crews were near N.E. 23rd and Ray. for the three-vehicle accident.

Police tell News 4 a Chevy Impala was going eastbound on 23rd, when a Honda went to make a left turn on 23rd, causing the Impala to swerve left, go left of center and hit a van head-on.

One person was pronounced dead and two others were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.