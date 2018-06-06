Firefighters investigating blaze that destroyed Oklahoma City home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Fire crews are investigating after an early-morning fire destroys a home on the city's west side.

It happened around 3 Wednesday morning at a home near Czech Hall Road and Reno.

"My wife, her dog was barking and it woke her up. So, she got up and smelled smoke in the house," Gene Bryant, a neighbor, told News 4. "She went and let the dogs out and saw smoke coming up over the house, so she called 911."

Fire officials said, when they got to the scene, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

"I came out, and the roof of the house was on fire and I went and knocked on the neighbors door to make sure nobody was there," Bryant said. "Looked inside, didn't see or hear anybody in the house."

The cause of the fire and where it started is still under investigation.

Fire officials confirmed no one was home at the time of the fire.

According to officials, the home is a total loss.

Neighbors like Bryant are just thankful no one was injured.

"At first, I thought it was my house and then she came back and said there's smoke going up over the house, she came out and opened the garage door and could see that house," Bryant said.