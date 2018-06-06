× “I still can’t believe it,” David Spade remembers sister-in-law Kate Spade

NEW YORK – David Spade is speaking out after his sister-in-law, Kate Spade, a well-known New York fashion designer, was found dead in her apartment in an apparent suicide.

“Fuzzy picture but I love it,” David Spade wrote on Instagram of a blurry photo of the two of them. “Kate and I during Christmas family photos. We had so much fun that day.”

He said he remembered her being “sharp” and “quick on her feet.”

“She could make me laugh so hard,” David Spade said, who is a comedian himself.

Officials say Kate Spade, 55, was found hanging by housekeeping staff in her Park Avenue apartment at about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday. They say she left a note at the scene, but police have not released exactly what it said.

“I still can’t believe it. It’s a rough world out there people, try to hang on,” said David Spade.

Kate Spade created a line of sleek handbags in the early 1990s that was a big success.

Her company, Kate Spade New York, has over 140 retail shops and outlet stores across the U.S. and more than 175 shops internationally.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.