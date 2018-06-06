Neighbors revive 3-year-old who nearly drowned at pool

TULSA, Okla. – A young child is lucky to be alive after nearly drowning at a pool in Tulsa.

On Tuesday evening, emergency crews were called to a possible drowning at the Stone Crest Apartments.

Investigators with the Tulsa Fire Department told KJRH that a 3-year-old child was pulled out of the pool by a neighbor. The neighbors immediately began performing CPR on the child while others called 911 for help.

Thankfully, they were able to get the child breathing again before paramedics arrived on the scene.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital.