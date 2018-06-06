Oklahoma correctional officer takes stand in trial of man accused in her shooting

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma prison guard took the stand in the trial of a man accused in her shooting.

Rachel DeWalt, an employee of the Lawton Correctional Facility, was shot multiple times inside her car in Comanche County in September of 2016.

Authorities arrested Michael Ishman for the shooting. He was charged with shooting with intent to kill, conspiracy to commit shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm.

However, prosecutors also charged a man in the case who was serving time in a McAlester prison at the time of the shooting. Prosecutors allege that William Givens conspired with his wife and Ishman to shoot the correctional officer.

According to DeWalt’s testimony in the case, she says she busted Givens with contraband in his cell several times.

Givens was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to bring contraband into a penal institution.