Police: Oklahoma boy shot in the face by juvenile, recovering at the hospital

RIPLEY, Okla. — A young child is recovering after police said he was shot in the face.

According to the Payne County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday at a home near the 8000 block of Lumpkin Lane. Undersheriff Kevin Woodward said the little boy who was shot is just 8 years old.

Woodward said he was shot in the face by another juvenile boy with a .22 firearm; however, he could not confirm his age or the relation.

Authorities said no adults were home at the time. Linda Kitchel, the 8-year-old's grandmother, said he is doing okay right now but has a long road to recovery.

"The only surgery they’ve done right now is to remove the bullet," she said.

We’re told, when the young boy was flown to a hospital, both police and Kitchel said he was alert.

"He could hear you. He couldn’t talk, still can’t talk, but he could acknowledge that you’re talking to him," she said. "He knows who you are."

At this point, police are still investigating the incident. We’re told DHS is also investigating.

Spokesperson Sheree Powell told News 4 she could not comment specifically on this case but, typically, DHS is called when child abuse or neglect is suspected.

"We often get calls from friends and family members and neighbors and teachers, so child abuse calls come from a variety of locations but it is very typical and common for those to come directly from law enforcement," Powell said.