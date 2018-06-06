Police arrest two suspects allegedly responsible for multiple armed robberies in the metro

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have arrested the two suspects allegedly responsible for multiple armed robberies in the metro.

On May 31st, a white male, medium build, who was armed with a knife robbed the Dollar General on S.E. 59th.

Police say the same suspect struck again a few days later, this time at a Dollar General in the 4300 block of N.W. 10th St.

Authorities asked for help from the public identifying the suspect.

On Wednesday, police announced that the man allegedly responsible for the armed robberies and a woman were arrested in connection to the crimes.

Tyler Beesley, 24, and Ashlynn Carpenter, 19, were both arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on two counts of robbery.