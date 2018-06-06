Police identify 3 suspects who barricaded themselves inside home in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – The three suspects accused of barricading themselves inside of a home in southwest Oklahoma City have been identified.

Tuesday night, Oklahoma City Police officers and the local bomb squad were called to a home near S.W. 70th and Western.

Police told News 4 that they were attempting to arrest three people with active warrants when the suspects barricaded themselves inside the home.

Police said the three suspects were allegedly armed.

Eventually, the suspects surrendered peacefully and were taken into custody.

Ronald Nolen Coker II, 30, Tyler McKinley Ray, 32, and Miranda May Diane King, 30, were all arrested.

Coker and Ray had warrants out of Oklahoma County and King had a warrant out of Kingfisher County.