“She was always so positive,” Friends remember metro mother killed in wrong-way crash

OKLAHOMA CITY - Annie Lillard was more than a business owner to many - she was also a mother, daughter and friend.

“She wanted to help everyone. She could find the value in the good in every single person she met,” said friend Kyle Golding.

Aprille Franks said she knew Lillard for about four years.

“Annie was a coach. She was into leadership and inspiring people,” she said.

On Wednesday, Lillard's friends couldn’t help but glow about their friendship with her.

“Anybody who came within three feet from Annie could feel her amazing energy. She was always so positive,” said Rhonda Boyle.

Lillard was a leadership coach, helping businesses thrive through her work and passion.

Toney Andros said he met Lillard when he moved to Oklahoma City from New York. He said she was the first friend he met in Oklahoma.

“Annie was a complete joy, a light all day long,” Andros said.

But, that light went dark on Tuesday when Annie was driving in Murray County along I-35.

“About 5:15 yesterday afternoon, our Ardmore officers started receiving calls of a vehicle heading the wrong way on the interstate,” said Captain Paul Timmons with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A truck, driven by 58-year-old Stanley Reyes, allegedly crashed head-on with Lillard's vehicle, hitting and killing her instantly.

“They suspect that southbound driver that was in the wrong lanes was probably under the influence,” Cpt. Timmons said.

It was hard news for her friends to hear.

“It makes me angry, and frustrated and really sorry and sad for our whole community, and the loss that we have,” said Boyle.

A loss they said will be felt around the city.

“To know that that's not present through Annie, she's going to be missed,” said Ronda White.

Even though her family and friends will grieve, they say Lillard will never be forgotten.

“I think what Annie would want us to do is to get as involved as she was in our community,” Boyle said.

Reyes' blood was drawn to determine if alcohol was a factor.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

A gofundme has been set up to help with funeral expenses and more.