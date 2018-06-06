War veteran helps other wounded warriors with fishing trips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, Okla. - Like so many other young servicemen and women, Kyle White returned from war, drowning in a sea of depression.

But, he was able to find some peace on Oklahoma lakes.

“My dad is my inspiration. I was in the Marines, did a couple combat tours. He taught me to deal with depression and PTSD in other ways. And he took me fishing. And it exploded from there,” said White.

With the support of his wife and friends, White launched "Fifty Cal Fishing."

It's a non-profit enterprise where White and his buddies take veterans on free fishing excursions.

“We just want to be a shoulder to lean on," White told News 4.

They cover all expenses, provide the gear and offer a kind ear for anyone struggling emotionally or physically.

Andrea Brakefield learned about "Fifty Cal Fishing" while searching for someone to repair her children's fishing rods.

His rare kindness motivated Brakefield to nominate White for Pay It 4Ward.

"I was a complete stranger. I was genuinely moved by him spending that time with me," said Brakefield.

John Symcox from First Fidelity Bank helped with our recent surprise.

"Thank you so much for nominating Kyle. He sounds like an amazing guy, helping veterans out with PTSD," he said. "So, on behalf of First Fidelity Bank, here's $400.”

We lured White home with a bogus fish tale and presented him with the money.

"Thank you so much. I appreciate that. I'm a guide, but I'm also your friend," he told News 4.

White has already helped dozens of victims of PTSD. He'll use this money to fight the war on the water, in hopes the power of nature can heal even more wounded warriors.

